Hybrid

Sour Power Shatter 3.5g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sour Power Shatter 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Sour Power

Sour Power

The three-time Cannabis Cup winning Sour Power is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by HortiLab Seeds. A cross between StarBud and East Coast Sour Diesel, Sour Power buds are crowned with pale pointed leaves and a garland of orange hairs. Medical cannabis patients treating anxiety, PTSD, depression, nausea, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, and inflammation have recommended Sour Power. However, the strain’s typically high THC content should be considered with caution by new consumers, as THC may aggravate anxiety symptoms in some individuals. Sour Power plants thrive indoors, with a flowering time of 9 to 11 weeks and heavy yields.

About this brand

Venom Extracts Logo
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.