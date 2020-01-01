Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Sour Willie Shatter 1g by Venom Extracts
Be the first to review this product.
Sour Willie is a sativa cross between Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson. These dense buds have a pungent diesel aroma with fruity and spicy undertones, and deliver racing heady effects with a physical buzz, making it a great daytime choice.