  5. Sour Willie Shatter 1g

Sour Willie Shatter 1g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sour Willie Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Willie Shatter 1g by Venom Extracts

About this strain

Sour Willie

Sour Willie

Sour Willie is a sativa cross between Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson. These dense buds have a pungent diesel aroma with fruity and spicy undertones, and deliver racing heady effects with a physical buzz, making it a great daytime choice.

About this brand

