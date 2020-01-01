 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sunburn Shatter 1g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sunburn Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sunburn

Sunburn

Sunburn is a lime green sativa-dominant hybrid that reeks of old, sweet genetics. Sunburn began as Island Sweet Skunk crossed with Rug Burn OG. Island Sweet Skunk’s genetics supposedly crossed the ocean with Vietnam Veterans. Colorado Seed Inc. took this beautifully uplifting cut and stabilized the genetics further with the addition of their Gupta Kush. The blend of sweet, pungent, and floral aromas coalesce to create an all-day sativa that stimulates without too much anxiety or paranoia.   

About this brand

Venom Extracts Logo
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.