  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Tardis Shatter 1g

Tardis Shatter 1g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Tardis Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Tardis

Tardis

Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral  effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.  

