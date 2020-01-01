Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
A play on The Grateful Dead’s Terrapin Station, Terpwin Station by Ethos Genetics crosses Original Glue with Mandarin Sunset. The strain offers a lot of variability in terpenes, from sour and citrus to chemy and earthy. Most phenotypes blanket consumers with the heavy high that we’ve come to expect from Original Glue crosses.