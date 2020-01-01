 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Terpwin Station Shatter 1g

by Venom Extracts

About this strain

Terpwin Station

Terpwin Station

A play on The Grateful Dead’s Terrapin Station, Terpwin Station by Ethos Genetics crosses Original Glue with Mandarin Sunset. The strain offers a lot of variability in terpenes, from sour and citrus to chemy and earthy. Most phenotypes blanket consumers with the heavy high that we’ve come to expect from Original Glue crosses.

About this brand

We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.