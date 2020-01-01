White Cookies by Crop King Seeds is the hybrid cross of old school White Widow and new school Girl Scout Cookies. With potency and acclaim on either side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body, creating a strain that is effective at curbing pain and enhancing mood. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain can stimulate appetite, as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress.