  5. Purple Afghan Shatter 1g

Purple Afghan Shatter 1g

by Venom Farms

About this strain

Purple Afghani

Purple Afghani

A strong plant that is easy to grow. This Afghani is a mostly Indica inbred to produce thick and heavy buds. This variety has dark green leaves and calyxes that turn purple at flowering. Medium-high leaf to flower ratio with a subtle aroma and a very good high.

