360 MAH GRADE-A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Highest quality; Dependable performance. 2 VOLTAGE OPTIONS Each setting option is optimized to enhance the flavor and maximize the vapor depending on cartridge resistance. PRE-WARM with 2 clicks, 15-second low voltage cycle to loosen viscus material and avoid overheating. USB CHARGING cord included.
Veo Vape
The world's most advanced cartridge batteries. Designed in Seattle by extractors.