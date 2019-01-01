About this product

Optimized for use with CCELL cartridges and most 510 cartridges. PERFECT PULL™ TECHNOLOGY Automatic temperature adjustment for optimized flavor and experience. GRADE-A 400MAH LITHIUM BATTERY for dependable performance. AUTO-DRAW ACTIVATED with VIBRATING FEEDBACK MAGNETIC ADAPTER works with most thread carts. MICRO-USB CHARGING ON-OFF Switch LOW BATTERY WARNING 8W POWER OUTPUT Will not work with top vent units. Includes USB charger and magnetic adapter with purchase Ships FREE in 1 business day.