  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. 1:1 Harmony Pain Relief Balm

1:1 Harmony Pain Relief Balm

by verano

Cannabinoids

THC
118.46mg
CBD
107.37mg
$40.00

1:1 THC/CBD Harmony pain relief balm by Verano | 118.46 mg THC / 107.37 mg CBD per container | Generously apply 2-3 times daily or more often if needed on and around the affected area. Massage in until absorbed, reapply before bedtime and in the morning. Use before and after intense physical activity and muscle strain. Store in a cool place.

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.