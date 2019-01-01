1:1 Harmony Pain Relief Balm
by veranoWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$40.00
- at Verilife – Rockville
- Closed until 11:00 AM
- 19.5 miles away
Store updated
About this product
1:1 THC/CBD Harmony pain relief balm by Verano | 118.46 mg THC / 107.37 mg CBD per container | Generously apply 2-3 times daily or more often if needed on and around the affected area. Massage in until absorbed, reapply before bedtime and in the morning. Use before and after intense physical activity and muscle strain. Store in a cool place.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.