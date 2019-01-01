 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. ACDC

ACDC

by verano

Write a review
verano Cannabis Flower ACDC
verano Cannabis Flower ACDC

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00
Get directions

Also at 1 other store nearby

Store updated

About this product

A high CBD Sativa dominant phenotype with a ratio of CBD:THC of 1:25 that induces no psychoactive effects but yields all of the medicinal benefits. Its High CBD content and no psychoactive effects have made ACDC an excellent source of relief for children with epilepsy and patients with pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and negative effects of chemotherapy. Its flavor profile is earthy with hints of citrus notes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

verano Logo
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.