  5. Banana Daddy
Hybrid

Banana Daddy

by verano

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Banana Daddy

Banana Daddy

Bringing two fruity strains together, Ethos Genetics created Banana Daddy by crossing Granddaddy Purp with Banana Hammock R1. Expect big, chunky purple buds that put out terpenes that are a mixture of bubblegum and gas. The high is on the heavy side but still inspires good conversation and laughter. This strain is perfect for winding down in the evening with good company.

About this brand

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.