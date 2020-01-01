 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Bruce Banner #3 Disposable Vape 0.3g

Bruce Banner #3 Disposable Vape 0.3g

by verano

verano Concentrates Cartridges Bruce Banner #3 Disposable Vape 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bruce Banner #3 Disposable Vape 0.3g by verano

About this strain

Bruce Banner #3

Bruce Banner #3
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

About this brand

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.