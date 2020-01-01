Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
Corleone Kush seems to be a deceptively potent (THC levels reported as high as 20%), initially blissful, lucid, energetic and innovative, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid duo of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and (essentially) San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Commonly (yet also gradually) inducing a droopy-eyed sedation, this is a sleep-encouraging, blueberry, citrus and (oh yes) Kush-y strain.
Corleone Kush is a mostly indica hybrid cannaibs strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.