Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Corleone Kush The Don Cut RSO by verano
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by John Dieser of Verano Brands, Corleone Kush crosses Pre 98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush. The Don Cut is the F3 version of the cross, with bright green buds dotted with patches of purple and light orange hairs. It has sour, tart, and citrus flavors with deep undertones of rich spice.