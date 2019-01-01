East Coast Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
by veranoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
East Coast Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g by verano
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.