  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. East Coast Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

East Coast Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

by verano

About this product

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

About this brand

verano Logo
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.