Ghost Train Haze
About this product
This 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup winning strain is a Sativa cross between Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Its crystal-capped trichomes deliver a potent dose of THC to help combat pain, depression, appetite loss and a host of other conditions. Its flavor profile consists of a heavy sweet pine scent.
About this strain
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.