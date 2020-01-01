Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Grand Doggy Purps Sunrock Shatter by verano
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.