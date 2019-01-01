Harle-Tsu
Cannabinoids
- THC
- --
- CBD
- --
About this product
A high CBD cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. It has a CBD content 2 times higher than its THC content and Harle-Tsu brings relief to pain and inflammation as well as epilepsy with a small amount of psychoactivity. Its flavor profile is Sweet and Earthy with hints of herbs and spice.
About this strain
Harle-Tsu
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu brings relief to pain and inflammation without psychoactivity. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.