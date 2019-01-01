 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Harmony 1:1

by verano

verano Cannabis Flower Harmony 1:1
verano Cannabis Flower Harmony 1:1

Cannabinoids

THC
8.97%
CBD
8.57%
$55.00
  • at Salvera
  • Open until 7:00 PM
  • 40.2 miles away

A Balanced 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD sativa dominant strain that leaves you feeling relaxed and uplifted. Its balanced profile makes it an excellent choice for pain, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms.Its flavor profile consists of an earthy flavor with hints of pine.

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.