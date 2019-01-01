Harmony 1:1
Cannabinoids
- THC
- 8.97%
- CBD
- 8.57%
About this product
A Balanced 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD sativa dominant strain that leaves you feeling relaxed and uplifted. Its balanced profile makes it an excellent choice for pain, anxiety, depression and muscle spasms.Its flavor profile consists of an earthy flavor with hints of pine.
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.