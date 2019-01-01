1:1 Harmony Tablets
Cannabinoids
- THC
- 100.0mg
- CBD
- 100.0mg
$32.00
- at Harvest HOC - Rockville
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 19.0 miles away
Also at 3 other stores nearby
Store updated
About this product
The all new microdosing tablet, an easier and more effective way to dose. Formulated for quick relief, this tablet will provide you medicine you need at the time you need it. Each tablet has 2.5mg of THC or CBD, giving you the ability to find the perfect balance that is just right for you.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.