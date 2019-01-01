Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
About this product
Avexia Epsom Salt Soak contains Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the most abundant compound and occurs naturally in the cannabis plant. When combined with all natural elements and oils in a topical formulation, it’s a great method of relief, adding a therapeutic touch to a relaxing soak in the bath long day of work. Linalool: 0.03% Geraniol: 0.893%
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.