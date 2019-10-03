 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mag 91

by verano

verano Cannabis Flower Mag 91

About this product

Mag 91 is an in house cross by verano™ breeder John Dosier, between Mag Landrace and and the near mythical Chemdawg 91. The effects of this strain are heavy on the physical side with a potent cerebral psycho-activity. Heavy floral notes of lavender combine with chemical and gasoline-like aromas.

4 customer reviews

Cindyscurosity

Wow! I am one happy camper :) This is the first time trying, Verano, Mag 91, and I wish I'd tried it sooner. I usually stay away from hybrids, due to the two counteracting each other, and getting no benefits, at all. This time, I took the advice of my certified medical cannabis representative, and purchased, mag 91, one of my new favorites. It's uplifting, euphoric, gets your creativity revved up, and is supposed to have psycho-active effects :) I have not experienced that, yet. I only smoked enough to critique it. It smells & tastes great, too. Very sweet, refreshing, with a hint of lavender, I'd never guess that this is a hybrid with only 20% THC.

MarylandMC

i LOVE this. i dont see the Chemdawg 91 out by verano really ever....and i LOVE Mag Landrace so this is quietly one of my favorites!

croy1021

I haven't tried the flower of this, but I've tried the Mag 91 RSO. It was great! It's the perfect indica leaning hybrid I've tried thus far. I made my RSO into capsules with coconut oil. Once the high kicked in, I gradually felt the body buzz and then it slowly turned into a cerebral high while maintaining the physical effects. This would be great for people who suffer from body aches, back pain, arthritis, etc.

About this brand

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.