Cindyscurosity on October 3rd, 2019

Wow! I am one happy camper :) This is the first time trying, Verano, Mag 91, and I wish I'd tried it sooner. I usually stay away from hybrids, due to the two counteracting each other, and getting no benefits, at all. This time, I took the advice of my certified medical cannabis representative, and purchased, mag 91, one of my new favorites. It's uplifting, euphoric, gets your creativity revved up, and is supposed to have psycho-active effects :) I have not experienced that, yet. I only smoked enough to critique it. It smells & tastes great, too. Very sweet, refreshing, with a hint of lavender, I'd never guess that this is a hybrid with only 20% THC.