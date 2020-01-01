 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mag 91 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by verano

Mag 91 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by verano

John Dieser of Verano Brands crossed the Iranian landrace Mag with Chemdog 91 to get Mag 91. Buds are dense green with purple hues, heavily frosted with trichomes, and coated with orange hairs. The flavor is floral upfront but also blanketed by Chemdog’s gassy aromas. 

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.