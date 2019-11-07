swampFOXX
on November 7th, 2019
I guess they call it the mile because it keeps going and going..... and going. Moderate or you'll lose a whole afternoon
A verano™ exclusive, breeder John Dieser put together two favorites Mag Landrace and Ghost Train Haze. These dense buds, with hues of purple and orange, have a sweet pine and diesel sent. They are known to be great for pain, depression, and appetite stimulation.
on October 21st, 2019
Be careful how much you smoke of this, it is very potent and high quality flower. Nugs have a very dank smell and beautiful purple and orange colors to it.