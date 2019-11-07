 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Phantom Mile

Phantom Mile

by verano

Skip to Reviews
4.52
verano Cannabis Flower Phantom Mile

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
22.6%
CBD
--
$53.00

Also at 8 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

A verano™ exclusive, breeder John Dieser put together two favorites Mag Landrace and Ghost Train Haze. These dense buds, with hues of purple and orange, have a sweet pine and diesel sent. They are known to be great for pain, depression, and appetite stimulation.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

swampFOXX

I guess they call it the mile because it keeps going and going..... and going. Moderate or you'll lose a whole afternoon

mattmaness98

Be careful how much you smoke of this, it is very potent and high quality flower. Nugs have a very dank smell and beautiful purple and orange colors to it.

About this brand

verano Logo
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.