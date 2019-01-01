 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 14:1 Relief Tablets

14:1 Relief Tablets

by verano

Write a review
verano Edibles Capsules 14:1 Relief Tablets

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$28.00

Store updated

About this product

The all new microdosing tablet, an easier and more effective way to dose. Formulated for quick relief, this tablet will provide you medicine you need at the time you need it. Each tablet has 2.5mg of THC or CBD, giving you the ability to find the perfect balance that is just right for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

verano Logo
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.