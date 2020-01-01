 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate OG Pre-roll

by verano

About this product

Stix Unlike anything on the market, verano™ stix™ are superior individual pre-rolls made with 1G of our premium hand trimmed colas.

Chocolate OG

Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.    

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.