  5. Strawberry Lemonade
Sativa

Strawberry Lemonade

by verano

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.