weedislife2018
on December 4th, 2018
The tastiest strain i’ve ever had actually tastes like it says (when it’s grown right) and is a heavy nice high my personal number 1 strain on the market.
Strawberry Banana is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross between Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherits a sweet fruity flavor that earned this hybrid her name. Known for its heavy resin production and high THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
