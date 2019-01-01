Super Glu Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Super Glu Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by verano
About this strain
Super Glu
Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.