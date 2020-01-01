 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Glu Pre-Roll

by verano

verano Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Glu Pre-Roll

$18.00

About this product

Stix Unlike anything on the market, verano™ stix™ are superior individual pre-rolls made with 1G of our premium hand trimmed colas.

About this strain

Super Glu

Super Glu

Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.

About this brand

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.