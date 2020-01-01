Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 4 other stores nearby
A 1000mg whole plant extract syringe made from our premium flower.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.