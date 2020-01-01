 Loading…

Thai Lights Wax 1g

Thai Lights is a sativa-dominant blend that crosses the uplifting effects of Thai sativas with the stable and robust Northern Lights. Originally bred by Dr. Atomic, Thai lights is a dynamic hybrid that boasts sweet earthy flavors and a cerebral buzz that accommodates social outings with an energetic rush of happiness. Medical patients applaud Thai Lights’ ability to combat depression and minimize the debilitating effects of migraine headaches.

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.