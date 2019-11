DSKO1 on March 23rd, 2019

They work pretty well if you have joint pain. I took two and about an hour or so later, pain was gone. Lasts for 4-5hrs, also pretty affordable if you're on a budget but need medicine. I would say five stars, but they do have an after taste(the initial flavor is very good though, it takes a second to notice), sort of bitter and lingers for a while. Otherwise a good product, worth a try imo for arthritis.