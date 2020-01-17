 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Watermelon Disposable Vape 0.3g

by verano

About this product

Travelers Diposable Vaporizer Available in Nevada ​& Maryland ​ 300mg Disposable Distillate + Terps Cartridge Premium Disposable Vape from Verano Brands containing Distillate and Terpenes in Jupiter Research Hardware.

Tumblesmagoo

One of the best tasting vapes I've ever had. (my husband was slightly more partial towards the wild berry flavor). This is a good Sunday afternoon high. My only problem with this line of vape pens is that they stopped working while there was still product in the cartridges. We had bought 4 cartridges for $200 and 2 or the 4 Travelers vape pens stopped working while there was oil still in the pens (yes sadly wildberry was one of the pens that stopped working). The oil itself is great tasting and potent but the pen itself seems to be a bit faulty. Overall I'd say its good but would recommend it more for tourists visiting a recreational state over patients focused on medical use.

verano

Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.