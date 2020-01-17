Tumblesmagoo on January 17th, 2020

One of the best tasting vapes I've ever had. (my husband was slightly more partial towards the wild berry flavor). This is a good Sunday afternoon high. My only problem with this line of vape pens is that they stopped working while there was still product in the cartridges. We had bought 4 cartridges for $200 and 2 or the 4 Travelers vape pens stopped working while there was oil still in the pens (yes sadly wildberry was one of the pens that stopped working). The oil itself is great tasting and potent but the pen itself seems to be a bit faulty. Overall I'd say its good but would recommend it more for tourists visiting a recreational state over patients focused on medical use.