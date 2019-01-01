About this product
White Harmony RSO by verano
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Harmony
Bred by John Dieser of Verano Brands, White Harmony crosses Durban Poison with White Widow. Buds are bright green with lanky orange hairs, and the flavor profile includes a sweet pine flavor with notes of cherry and mint.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.