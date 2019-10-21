Verdant Herbals THC Detox Kit

 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Verdant Herbal's unique THC cleanse has evolved over the last 8 years. We have isolated the most effective ingredients and brought them all together into one comprehensive formula using only pharmaceutical grade (certified) natural extracts. This formula requires the user to take (18) tablets over the course of 48 hours. Pass your drug test guaranteed or your money back!

MatthewMercer

Can't thank this company enough! Quick n easy! Hell yes.

Verdant Herbal's THC Detox Kit will remove within 48 hours any detectable marijuana elements (aka THC metabolites) from your body. The kit's detox tablets contain an extremely concentrated formula that only requires the user to take (18) tablets over the course of 48 hours for a rapid cleanse of THC from the body.