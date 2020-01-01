 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lemon Meringue

by Verdant

Verdant Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Meringue

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

Verdant Logo
Verdant™ is a family owned, ingredient focused and blockchain verified company rooted in southern Minnesota’s rolling hills. We are dedicated to creating exceptional, small batch products infused with the highest quality full spectrum, THC-free Hemp Extract. Live better. Live now.™ Continue the conversation with us: www.verdantnaturals.com Instagram @VerdantNaturals Facebook @LiveVerdant Crafted & Distributed from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Verdant Difference: (+) We use the whole hemp plant for maximum benefit. (+) 100% organic with absolutely NO GMOs, heavy metals, toxins or additives. (+) All of our products are triple tested & blockchain verified. (+) We only produce in small batches to ensure the best quality, freshness and consistency. (+) Premium packaging carefully selected to ensure product safety from our farm to your front door. (+) Missional focused company, prioritizing our customers, communities and employees (10percentproject.org).