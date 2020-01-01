 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Chemmy Jones Live Rosin PAX Pod 0.5g

Chemmy Jones Live Rosin PAX Pod 0.5g

by Verde Natural Cannabis

Verde Natural Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Chemmy Jones Live Rosin PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

About this brand

Verde Natural Cannabis Logo