Tooty Fruity Cartridge 1.1g
Tooty Fruity Cartridge 1.1g by Verde Pur
Verde Pur
Tutti Frutti
As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.
