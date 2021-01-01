 Loading…

Hybrid

Tooty Fruity Cartridge 1.1g

by Verde Pur

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.

