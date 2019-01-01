About this product
SOLID CHOCOLATES CBD Dark Orange sm.png Relax and unwind deliciously. Cannabinoid power couple CBD and THC combine in the crunchy, yet buttery smooth Dark chocolate. Vegan Friendly & Gluten free Tempered in small batches Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol MILLIGRAMS: Each piece contains 10mg THC & 10mg CBD 10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC & 100mg CBD per box INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Pure Vanilla, Vanillin, Orange Extract, Tangerine Extract, Marijuana Extract. Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
