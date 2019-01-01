About this product
HIGH CBD CHOCOLATE BAR WINNER OF THE DOPE CUP Smooth Milk Chocolate Gluten free Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol MILLIGRAMS: Each bar contains 10mg THC and 200mg CBD WEIGHT: 50 grams / 1.76 ounces INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate Liquor (Pure Cane Sugar, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Semi-Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract. CONTAINS MILK. Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.