Rich and smooth Classic Milk Chocolate Bon Bombs. Unadulterated for the pure milk chocolate experience. Gluten free 44% Cacao milk chocolate Made with pure cane sugar Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol MILLIGRAMS: Each piece contains 10mg THC 10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate Liquor (Pure Cane Sugar, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract. Contains: Milk. Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
