  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Bon Bombs Dark Chocolate Raspberry 100mg 10-pack

Bon Bombs Dark Chocolate Raspberry 100mg 10-pack

by Verdelux

Verdelux Edibles Chocolates Bon Bombs Dark Chocolate Raspberry 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Intense raspberry flavor infuses our Exquisite Dark Chocolate Bon Bombs. Gluten free Vegan friendly 54% Dark chocolate Hand-tempered in small batches Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol MILLIGRAMS: Each piece contains 10mg THC 10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box INGREDIENTS: Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Pure Vanilla, Vanillin), Natural Raspberry Flavor (Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavorings), Marijuana Extract. Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS

About this brand

Verdelux entered the recreational cannabis market with the intent of creating the world's finest edibles. We focus on perfecting taste, potency and consistency. We have a team that values refined craftsmanship in the art of producing cannabis edibles. Our edibles are lovingly handmade in small batches following the tradition of Victorian confectioneries. Because we care about the well being and experience of our consumers we select farms that avoid pesticides and fungicides. Cannabis extracts must be parallel to the standards we hold to our candy -- nothing less will do!