Intense raspberry flavor infuses our Exquisite Dark Chocolate Bon Bombs. Gluten free Vegan friendly 54% Dark chocolate Hand-tempered in small batches Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol MILLIGRAMS: Each piece contains 10mg THC 10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box INGREDIENTS: Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Pure Vanilla, Vanillin), Natural Raspberry Flavor (Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavorings), Marijuana Extract. Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS
