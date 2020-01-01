About this product
Is it the smooth richness of our chocolate or is it the buttery finish sublimating from a satisfying crunch that makes Bon Bombs so irresistible? Answer this question when you first try one! Gluten free Vegan friendly 54% Dark chocolate Hand-tempered Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol MILLIGRAMS: Each piece contains 10mg THC 10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per bag INGREDIENTS: Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Pure Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract. Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
