Verdelux entered the recreational cannabis market with the intent of creating the world's finest edibles. We focus on perfecting taste, potency and consistency. We have a team that values refined craftsmanship in the art of producing cannabis edibles. Our edibles are lovingly handmade in small batches following the tradition of Victorian confectioneries. Because we care about the well being and experience of our consumers we select farms that avoid pesticides and fungicides. Cannabis extracts must be parallel to the standards we hold to our candy -- nothing less will do!