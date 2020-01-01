 Loading…
1:1 Sativa Honey Lemon Tincture 200mg

by Verdure

Uplifting terpene profile 100mg CBD + 100mg THC per bottle 15ml Gluten free Vegan All natural Alcohol free Made with essential oils Coconut and avocado oil blend base Infused with all natural terpenes

About this brand

Verdure, pronounced ver door, tincture and capsules are the perfect self-care support for life in a stressful world. Our natural herbal solutions are a great alternative to help ease the aches, pains, and stresses that come along with everyday life. We all need extra support when fatigue or frustration flare up. Verdure is here for you. All natural Vegan Gluten free Alcohol free Made with essential oils and all natural terpenes