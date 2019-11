About this product

PRONOUNCED 'VER DOOR', OUR LAB HAS BEEN HARD AT WORK DEVELOPING A ROBUST COLLECTION OF ALL-NATURAL HERBAL SOLUTIONS. WITH 6 BLENDS OF TINCTURE AND 8 BLENDS OF CAPSULE, VERDURE AIMS TO PROVIDE A FULL SPECTRUM OF CANNABIS OPTIONS TO SUIT INDIVIDUALS AND THEIR VARYING NEEDS. WE BEGIN WITH A BASE OF COCONUT AND AVOCADO OILS AND SEAMLESSLY BLEND THEM WITH HIGH-QUALITY CANNABIS EXTRACT AND ESSENTIAL OILS. THE RESULT IS A UNIQUELY CLEAN, SUBTLE FLAVOR THAT ALLOWS FOR REGULAR DOSAGE WITHOUT OVERPOWERING YOUR PALATE. THIS IS ESPECIALLY USEFUL FOR THOSE WHO HAVE TROUBLE SWALLOWING PILLS OR INGESTING EDIBLES.