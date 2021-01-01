Indica+ Capsules 100mg 10-pack
About this product
Relaxing terpene profile 10mg THC per capsule + sleep herbs: valerian root, chamomile, passion flower, and hops 10 capsules per pack All natural Vegan Gluten free Alcohol free Naturally derived terpenes Herbal base: hemp protein, tumeric, ginger, boswellia serrata, acai berry, sage Vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, &B9
About this brand
Verdure
Verdure, pronounced ver door, tincture and capsules are the perfect self-care support for life in a stressful world. Our natural herbal solutions are a great alternative to help ease the aches, pains, and stresses that come along with everyday life. We all need extra support when fatigue or frustration flare up. Verdure is here for you. All natural Vegan Gluten free Alcohol free Made with essential oils and all natural terpenes
