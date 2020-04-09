About this product

This 500mg Broad Spectrum THC-free Hemp Extract Oil contains naturally occurring cannabinoids–CBD, CBDa, CBDV, CBC and CBN–to support your good health. All this goodness is wrapped in a cool, refreshing peppermint flavor. Our proprietary distillation process produces the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD Oil by removing the THC and all impurities–including chlorophyll, lipids, waxes, and other destabilizing compounds. By incorporating only completely distilled Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, our Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is purer and more stable than non-distilled oils. It also has a longer shelf life. Farm to bottle, our Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is 100% sourced in the US. and derived from registered industrial hemp. Processed first by environmentally friendly co2 extraction systems and then through a winterization and distillation process, our Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is pure. Our Broad Spectrum CBD tinctures are also infused with MCT Oil (organic, fractionated Coconut Oil) for the greatest bioavailability, efficacy and health benefits. MCT is the best carrier oil for CBD due to its ability to quickly be digested and metabolized in the body. Even more so, the antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of MCT further complement the therapeutic benefits of CBD–and other cannabinoids–for your health. It’s what we put in our products—and what we leave out—that makes all the difference! WHAT YOU WILL FIND IN OUR ORGANIC BROAD SPECTRUM CBD OIL: - Cannabidiol (CBD) - Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDa) - Cannabidivarin (CBDV) - Cannabichromene (CBC) - Cannabinol (CBN) - Organic Peppermint Essential Oil - Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil) What you will NOT FIND in our CBD Oil: - No THC - No Solvents - No Heavy Metals - No Pesticides - No Additives - No Fillers - No Mold - No Mildew - No GMOs - No Bull Sh!t ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: - 100% USA grown hemp - Organic, Non-GMO Broad Spectrum CBD Oil - 0% THC - Organic Peppermint Essential Oil flavor - Organic, fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Oil) - Third-party lab tested & verified for cannabinoid profile, purity and potency - Size | 500mg cannabinoids per 1 fl oz (30mL) bottle - Serving Size | 1mL dropper contains approximately 17mg cannabinoids - Servings Per Container | 30mL RIGOROUS QUALITY TESTING: Our exclusive and organic hemp farms are located throughout Oregon and Colorado. All farms are U.S. Farm Bill Compliant and use leading agricultural practices to produce high-quality hemp that meets our stringent standards. Before and after each harvest, our farmers test the plant material to ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, molds, or mildews. After testing is completed, our farmers then process and ship the Phytocannabinoid-Rich plant material to our state-of-the-art extraction and purification facilities where we turn the biomass into our Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil. Once converted into oil, each batch is tested in our labs and then shipped to our GMP manufacturer to be bottled. But before the CBD Oil arrives at your door, it undergoes another round of testing at a 3rd-party lab. The result: guaranteed purity, potency and quality. That's the Veré way! Your health deserves first-class support and every CBD Oil is meticulously crafted to provide you with optimal health benefits–mentally, physically and emotionally. Everything we do at Veré is deliberate and we stand by our product's quality to offer you the Veré Guarantee–it’s simple; if you are not fully satisfied with your results, let us know within 30 days. We’ll refund 100% of your purchase price.